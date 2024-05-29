SIT and FSL officials visit Prajwal's official residence to collect samples

HASSAN: In a joint operation on Tuesday night, officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the official residence of Prajwal Revanna, the NDA candidate from Hassan, who is being investigated for sexually assaulting hundreds of women.

The joint search operation continued for 10 hours, until 4.50 AM on Wednesday. The FSL team has collected samples such as the Beds, Bedsheets, Blankets, Napkins and clothes from all three bedrooms in the residence. It is believed to be where Prajwal allegedly assaulted the women. The FSL officials also collected fingerprints from the residence. The SIT is on high alert as the absconding Prajwal is returning to India on May 31.

This is the second time the officials have visited Revanna's residence. The FSL and SIT teams had visited the house in the first week of May as part of an investigation into the kidnap and sexual harassment case filed against Prajwal's father HD Revanna.

The officials refused to speak to the media.