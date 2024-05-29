Will initiate action against the corrupt after June 4: PM

RANCHI/KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Tuesday, said at a rally that action against the corrupt will increase after June 4, the day Lok Sabha results are declared.

At another rally in West Bengal’s Ashoknagar, North 24 Pargana, the PM hit out at Trinamool chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “betraying” the trust of the OBCs. “The Calcutta High Court has declared that it was unconstitutional to give OBC certificates to 77 Muslim communities. The TMC government has snatched the rights of lakhs of OBC youths, going against what Ambedkar had stood for,” he said.

In Jharkhand’s Dumka, the PM said the Congress and JMM wanted him removed from power to continue with scams.