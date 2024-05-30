21 killed, more than 40 injured in Jammu & Kashmir bus accident

SRINAGAR: 21 passengers were killed and 40 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims rolled down into 150 ft deep gorge in Akhnoor area of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

District Magistrate Jammu said the bus carrying passengers rolled down into 150 ft deep gorge near Choki Chora, Akhnoor in Jammu.

The bus, which was carrying pilgrims from Hathras, UP, was on its way to Shiv Khori shrine in J&K’s Reasi district when the accident took place.

The injured were rushed to sub District Hospital Akhnoor, where from the critically injured were evacuated to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

According to officials, the death toll may go up as the condition of some of the injured is stated to be life-threatening.

Top police and civil officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation and assist in the rescue operation.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep anguish on the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said, "The Bus accident in Akhnoor is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured”.

Sinha said the administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured.

