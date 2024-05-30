BJP turncoat in fray, Mirzapur weighs the hat-trick question of Anupriya

VARANASI: Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, 43, is braving the heat and dust of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur to reach out to the constituency’s voters who elected her in 2014 and 2019. She is eyeing a third term to boost the prospects of her party Apna Dal- Sonelal, which has grown to become a staunch ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Daughter of Apna Dal founder and OBC leader Sonelal Patel, Anupriya is pitched against Ramesh Bind, the sitting BJP MP from adjoining Bhadohi who joined the SP after the saffron party denied him a ticket.

According to observers, Anupriya’s hat-trick chances are not that strong as she is facing multiple challenges including anti-incumbency, allegations of bias towards her Kurmi vote base, and a possible electoral backlash from the Thakur community following her remarks against Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiya’.