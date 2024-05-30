Day after accident, Karan Bhusan claims youths run over by his convoy only after they hit woman, fell on road

GONDA: A day after two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving the cavalcade of BJP's Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the leader Thursday said the youths were run over by the car after they hit a woman and then fell in the path of the car.

Karan Singh, who is the son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said the two cousins -- Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) , on a motorcycle knocked into the woman when she suddenly appeared on the road.

They fell in the path of the SUV and got run over by the last car in his convoy, Karan Singh said while describing the accident as "painful"and a "coincidence".

According to the BJP leader, the two victims were his father Brij Bhushan's supporters.

Karan Singh said some of his party volunteers were present with the victim's family and also took part in their funeral.