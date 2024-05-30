Deras, NRIs draw the lines on 2 seats in Doaba region

Leaders also visit Dera Sach Khand Ballan which is the epicentre of Ravidassia community. There are around 9,000 deras across the state and some of them are influential enough to swing an election. Most people in the state patronize these deras which are believed to pocket 90% of donations.

The babas heading these deras are good communicators. Their followers, mostly belonging to socially and economically marginal groups, find their counsel easier to grasp than the sermons from gurdwaras.

The deras also form a protective buffer between the administration and the individuals, since local leaders follow them. With politicians visiting these deras, these deras have also come to be recognised as power centres. The deras usually communicate their support indirectly a few days before polling through religious sermons.

The influence of the deras can be gauged from the fact that the current MP Preneet Kaur of BJP from Patiala visited Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS) at Nurmahal and Dera Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, and also paid obeisance at the Ram temple and Nazarbag Sahwara in Ayodhya.