ED files charge sheet against suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has filed its first charge sheet against suspended West Bengal TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, his brother and two alleged accomplices as part of a money laundering case investigation.

The others named in the prosecution complaint are Sk Alomgir (Shajahan's brother) apart from Shib Prasad Hazra and Didar Boksh Molla.

The charge sheet has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata.

The CBI too had filed its charge sheet against Sheikh and some others this week.

Sheikh, the ED alleged in a statement, had "created a criminal empire revolving around land grabbing, illegal fish farming/trading, grabbing brick fields, cartelisation of contracts, collection of illegal taxes/levies, commission on land deals etc."

The suspended TMC leader, his brother and his two alleged aides were arrested by the ED in this case and they are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.