Manipur and Assam reeling from Cyclone Remal as floods displace thousands, relief operations intensify

GUWAHATI: The aftermath of cyclone Remal has been devastating for Manipur’s Imphal valley.
Torrential rains inundated vast swathes of the valley, affecting thousands of people who were not prepared for the calamity who are grappling with waist-deep water.
The state capital Imphal is the worst hit. The rains have submerged marketplaces, localities, Raj Bhawan, Ima Keithel, which is Asia’s largest women’s market; Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and Polo Ground – the birthplace of modern polo. The rain water also made its way into government offices and hospitals.
Rivers Nambul and Imphal were in a spate, flooding vast areas in Imphal East and Imphal West districts which make up the state capital. Some hill districts have been also affected.
Power and internet services have been severely disrupted.
Educational institutes, shops and other commercial establishments, banks, and offices remained closed for the last two days. The state government declared a public holiday on May 30 and 31.
Various agencies, including police, Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, were engaged in rescuing the marooned.
A defence statement said the Army and Assam Rifles were conducting extensive relief and rescue operations in Manipur as well as Mizoram.
“The forces have so far rescued over 4,000 individuals, including over 1,500 women and 800 children, in Manipur. They distributed food packets and drinking water to the affected,” the statement said, adding the forces also made similar efforts in Mizoram.
Taking to X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, “As we work through the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, I appreciate the dedication of those who have stepped up to tackle these immediate challenges. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Manipur police, MR, IRB, Fire Service, SDRF, local clubs, CSOs, VDF, and the youths for their extraordinary courage and efficiency.”
Assam is also in the grip of the floods which affected nearly two lakh people in nine districts.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a woman died in Hailakandi on Thursday which took the flood death toll to four. Three others had died in the storm post-cyclone Remal.
Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai and Golaghat were the affected districts. The authorities set up 110 relief camps where over 35,000 people, including over 4,000 children, were lodged.