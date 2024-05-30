Manipur and Assam reeling from Cyclone Remal as floods displace thousands, relief operations intensify

GUWAHATI: The aftermath of cyclone Remal has been devastating for Manipur’s Imphal valley.

Torrential rains inundated vast swathes of the valley, affecting thousands of people who were not prepared for the calamity who are grappling with waist-deep water.

The state capital Imphal is the worst hit. The rains have submerged marketplaces, localities, Raj Bhawan, Ima Keithel, which is Asia’s largest women’s market; Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and Polo Ground – the birthplace of modern polo. The rain water also made its way into government offices and hospitals.

Rivers Nambul and Imphal were in a spate, flooding vast areas in Imphal East and Imphal West districts which make up the state capital. Some hill districts have been also affected.

Power and internet services have been severely disrupted.