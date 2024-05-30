Pune Porsche crash: Doctors swapped juvenile's blood sample with his mother's

The Pune Porsche crash case has by now gone through several twists and turns, throwing light on how people in power have tried to intervene in a bid to shield the 17-year-old suspect at the behest of his father, who is a wealthy realtor.

The 17-year-old was behind the wheels when the Porsche crashed into a two-wheeler killing two software engineers on the spot at Kalyani Nagar in Pune on May 19, 2024 was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The victims, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, were IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The Porsche Taycan car reportedly didn't have a number plate. At the time of the accident, the car was speeding at 160 kms per hour. The driver did not have a driving license. The eyewitnesses account said that the accused was drunk at the time of the accident. The CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, showed the accused drinking alcohol in a pub before getting into the car. However, the medical report of the police said that the teenager did not consume alcohol.

He was granted bail hours after his arrest stipulating some conditions including submitting a 300-word essay on road accidents. However, following a public outrage, the Juvenile Justice Board cancelled the teen's bail and ordered his detention in an observation home till June 5.

Meanwhile, it came to it came to light that doctors swapped the blood sample of the suspect with that of his mother.

The forensic sciences department head Dr Ajay Taware and casualty medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and a hospital staff were arrested by the special investigation team in connection with the case.