Rahul promises farm loan waiver if INDIA voted to power

CHANDIGARH: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the BJP would scrap the Constitution if it came to power. He said if voted to power, INDIA bloc would waive farmers’ debt and give a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and scrap Agnipath scheme.

Addressing an election rally at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana in favour of party’s Ludhiana candidate and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Rahul said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are for saving the Constitution. “For the first time, a party and its leaders have said that they will change and scrap the Constitution if they win the election,” he said, targeting the BJP. Holding a copy of the Constitution, he said it was not a book, but the voice of the people.