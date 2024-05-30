Rahul promises farm loan waiver if INDIA voted to power
CHANDIGARH: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the BJP would scrap the Constitution if it came to power. He said if voted to power, INDIA bloc would waive farmers’ debt and give a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and scrap Agnipath scheme.
Addressing an election rally at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana in favour of party’s Ludhiana candidate and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Rahul said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are for saving the Constitution. “For the first time, a party and its leaders have said that they will change and scrap the Constitution if they win the election,” he said, targeting the BJP. Holding a copy of the Constitution, he said it was not a book, but the voice of the people.
He accused the saffron party of not giving a legal guarantee on the MSP. He attacked the PM for attempting to “divide the country”, saying that in 10 years, the only work that Modi and BJP did was to “make one brother fight the other, one community hate the other and to put one language against the other.”
He promised to bring a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme, alleging that the present scheme benefited only 16 insurance companies. He also spoke about his party’s poll promises, including the Mahalakshmi scheme.
Slamming the BJP for the Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment, he said if the INDIA bloc came to power, it would scrap it and “throw it into the dustbin.”
“They want to make two types of martyrs: One will get pension and the martyr status while an Agniveer, who has been turned into a labourer, will get six-month training and after martyrdom, no pension, compensation and martyr status,” he said.
“It is an insult to the Army,” he said.
Rahul did not speak a word about AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Congress and AAP are partners in the national-level INDIA bloc but in Punjab, they are contesting against each other.
After Ludhiana rally Rahul visited Ramgarh Sadara village near Khanna to meet the family members of the deceased Ajay Kumar, an Agniveer, who died recently.
Tribute to Moosewala
In Ludhiana, Rahul paid floral tributes to slain singer Sidhu Moose-wala on his death anniver-sary. His photo was placed on the stage and at the end of the rally, his popular song ‘295’ was played.