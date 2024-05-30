SP allowed mining, harassed tribals of Sonbhadra: Shah

LUCKNOW: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of harassing the tribals of Sonbhadra in its rule by allowing illegal mining in their settlement areas.

Addressing four poll rallies in Robertsganj, the district headquarters of Sonbhadra, the tribal district of eastern UP, and also in Deorai, Ballia and Maharajganj, Shah concluded the day with a roadshow in Ghazipur, the bastion of Ansari brothers.

Claiming that the SP government had ordered firing on tribals for opposing a cement factory in Sonbhadra, Shah said the BJP empowered them with a slew of benefits like share in District Mineral Fund generated from mining.

“BJP government has provided water supply to the tribal farmlands through the Kanhar scheme, which the SP government stalled for years,” said the minister.

“This entire area is at the border of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It was affected by Naxalism which the Modi government ended. Six-seven years ago, it was very difficult to get drinking water in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra... In three years, the BJP is going to complete the work of providing tap water to the houses,” Shah said.