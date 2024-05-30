SP allowed mining, harassed tribals of Sonbhadra: Shah

LUCKNOW: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of harassing the tribals of Sonbhadra in its rule by allowing illegal mining in their settlement areas.
Addressing four poll rallies in Robertsganj, the district headquarters of Sonbhadra, the tribal district of eastern UP, and also in Deorai, Ballia and Maharajganj, Shah concluded the day with a roadshow in Ghazipur, the bastion of Ansari brothers.
Claiming that the SP government had ordered firing on tribals for opposing a cement factory in Sonbhadra, Shah said the BJP empowered them with a slew of benefits like share in District Mineral Fund generated from mining.
“BJP government has provided water supply to the tribal farmlands through the Kanhar scheme, which the SP government stalled for years,” said the minister.
“This entire area is at the border of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It was affected by Naxalism which the Modi government ended. Six-seven years ago, it was very difficult to get drinking water in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra... In three years, the BJP is going to complete the work of providing tap water to the houses,” Shah said.
He said that the ensuing election presented a choice between those who constructed the Ram temple and those who opened fire at Ram devotees.
Shah alleged that the mafia used to get state patronage during the regime of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. “When the BJP came to power, Yogi Adityanath was made chief minister and he fixed the mafias,” Shah said.
At a poll meeting in Deoria in support of Shashank Mani Tripathi, Shah accused the opposition of stalling the construction of the Ram Mandir for over 70 years saying the temple could only be built because of PM Modi.
During his Maharajganj rally also, Shah claimed that the NDA had already crossed 310-mark in the first five phases. “Rahul Baba is not going to cross the 40-mark and the other Shehzaada, Akhilesh Yadav will not cross the mark of 4,” said Shah.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 52 seats while the SP bagged just five.
‘Mafia rule’
Amit Shah alleged that the mafia used to get state patronage during the regime of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. “When the BJP came to power, Yogi Adityanath was made chief minister and he fixed the mafias,” Shah said. In Deoria, Shah accused the opposition of stalling construction of Ram temple for more than 70 years.