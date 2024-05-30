Stage set for ‘TMC vs TMC’ close fight in Kolkata North

KOLKATA: The Kolkata North constituency where polls will be held on June 1, is set to witness a tough triangular contest between Sudip Bandyopadhyay (AITC), BJP’s Tapas Roy — a defector from Trinamool Congress — and Pradip Bhattacharya (Congress).

Initially dubbed as a Trinamool Congress versus Trinamool Congress contest, the BJP gained ground after Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised a road show on May 28.

The next day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a padyatra from Shyambazar to Vivekananda road, the same route as that of Modi.