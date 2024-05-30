WHO asks governments to protect children from tobacco industry interference

NEW DELHI: The WHO on Thursday called for the need to protect children from the interference of the tobacco industry after a data revealed that around 11 million adolescents were found to be various tobacco products in the Southeast region.

The figure happens to be the highest globally.

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day (May 31), WHO claimed that the youths across the world were demanding that the tobacco industry must stop targeting them.

The WHO said that it is asking governments to take enough measures to check in on the tobacco use among the adolescents and shield them from the tobacco and related industries.

“This includes the relentless marketing of their dangerous products through social media and streaming platforms,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

The tobacco industry is luring youth by aggressively introducing new nicotine and tobacco products such as electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

“These are becoming increasingly popular with the youth in our region. It is worrying that children and adolescents are regularly exposed to the digital marketing of tobacco products. This is despite having policies and regulations in place to prevent this,” she added.

The fight against tobacco is particularly important for the region, which includes India, as the tobacco industry’s targeting of youth is rampant across the region, the WHO SEARO head said.