World's first rocket with single piece 3D printed engine launched from Sriharikota

CHENNAI: The world’s first rocket with a single piece 3D printed engine was launched from Sriharikota on Thursday by Agnikul Cosmos, the IITMadras-incubated start-up.

The launch was witnessed by various luminaries including Dr S Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, Rajeev Jyoti, Director (Technical), IN-SPACe, and A Raj Rajan, Director SHAR.

The ISRO chairman said that the success involving many firsts, including the 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine, flight control systems etc. demonstrate the prowess of indigenous design and innovation. "It motivates ISRO to support the Space startups and non-governmental entities for innovation and Atmanirbharata to create a vibrant space ecosystem in the country," he said.

The feat has been achieved entirely through indigenous design and development after the launch was postponed many a times. ‘Agnibaan - SOrTeD’ Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator also has the unique distinction of having been launched from India's first private launch pad called ‘Dhanush’ established by Agnikul. It is also India's first semi-cryogenic engine-powered rocket launch.