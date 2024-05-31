BJP tries to drive home Vivekananda mantra to drum up Bengal support

KOLKATA: With nine constituencies going to the polls in the last phase on June 1, the BJP seems to be appropriating Swami Vivekananda to mobilize voters.

The party could not win any of the nine constituencies — Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Kolkata North — in the last elections in 2019.

Before his roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi had gone to pay a visit to the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda at Shimla Street in North Kolkata. He also went to visit the house of Ma Sarada at Bagbazar, also in North Kolkata.