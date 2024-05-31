Darshan & puja: Top BJP leaders go temple hopping

NEW DELHI: Campaigning over, it’s time to seek divine intervention, barely five days ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results. Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, visited temples for ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kanyakumari from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur after addressing his final poll rally.

Amit Shah, also the party’s principal strategist, performed puja called ‘Shodashopachar’ by offering flowers and pouring honey with other ingredients on the Shivling amid chanting of Vedic mantras. After worshipping at Kashi Vishwantha temple in Varanasi, he went to Kottai Bhairavar temple Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu and offered prayers.