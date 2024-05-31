Darshan & puja: Top BJP leaders go temple hopping
NEW DELHI: Campaigning over, it’s time to seek divine intervention, barely five days ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results. Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, visited temples for ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kanyakumari from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur after addressing his final poll rally.
Amit Shah, also the party’s principal strategist, performed puja called ‘Shodashopachar’ by offering flowers and pouring honey with other ingredients on the Shivling amid chanting of Vedic mantras. After worshipping at Kashi Vishwantha temple in Varanasi, he went to Kottai Bhairavar temple Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu and offered prayers.
Accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, Shah offered prayers amid the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests. The Kashi Vishwantha temple and the Kottai Bhairavar temple in Tamil Nadu are synonymous with Lord Shiva. The Kottai Bhairavar temple is dedicated to Bhairava, a form of Lord Shiva.
It is located on the northern side of the Archaeological Survey of India-managed fort’s outer walls and attracts millions of devotees. Popular belief is that whoever visits the place and offers prayers would not return disappointed. Shah’s visit to the temples come at a time when the poll results are due in a few days, with the Opposition claiming that they will form the government by defeating the BJP-led NDA.
BJP state chief K Annamalai said that Shah’s visit, which was earlier scheduled for April, exemplifies how he closely associates himself with the Tamil culture and practices.
Meanwhile, Nadda visited the Kul Devi Mandir in Himachal’s Bilaspur. Another senior party leader and Maharashtra deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya. After ‘darshan,’ he said it was his life’s happiest moment. “The people of India have decided to bring back the one who has brought Sri Ram here,” he commented.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too visited the famous Jakhu temple in Shimla and worshipped Lord Hanuman. She wrote in a post that she prayed for the welfare of the people.