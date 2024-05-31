Heat wave: Whopping 56 degree Celsius in Nagpur? Sri Ganganagar in West Rajasthan records 48.3 degree C
Now, Nagpur has recorded a temperature of 56 degree Celsius. This follows the 52.9 degree Celsius recorded at Mungeshwar AWS (Automatic Weather Station) in North-West Delhi on Wednesday.
According to the Times of India, the Nagpur AWS in the middle of the 24 hectare open agricultural field belonging to PDKV at Ramdaspeth recorded a whopping 56 degree Celsius. The AWS along the Regional Meteorological Centre at Sonegaon recorded 54 degree Celsius.
A press statement issued by the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) meanwhile said that on Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 48.3°C was reported at Sri Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) over the country.
Meanwhile, Skymet Weather Services said that Delhi has recorded the last 5 straight days of heat waves, between May 26 to 30, 024. Mercury remained above 45°C during this period.
Also, the highest temperature of this season and the record high of the last 79 years, at 46.8°C was registered on May 27, 2024.
The capital city has recorded the longest spell of 40°C and above in the last one decade or even more.
The base observatory at Safdarjung has recorded temperatures in excess of 40°C between 13th and 30th May 2024. Today, the temperature has already crossed 40°C at 10.30 a.m. and is likely to shoot up to 45°C or more in the late afternoon. Accordingly, Delhi will have the distinction of witnessing the longest spell of 40°C and above in the month of May 2024, the Skymet added.