Imphal goes under water; 4 killed, 2 lakh hit in Assam

GUWAHATI: The aftermath of cyclone Remal has been devastating for Manipur’s Imphal valley. Torrential rains inundated vast swathes of the valley, affecting thousands of people who were not prepared for the calamity. They are grappling with waist-deep water, according to officials involved in rescue operations.

The state capital Imphal is the worst-hit. The rains have submerged marketplaces; Raj Bhawan; Ima Keithel, which is Asia’s largest women’s market; Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, and Polo Ground, the birthplace of modern polo. The rain water also made its way into government offices and hospitals, officials said.

Rivers Nambul and Imphal were in spate, flooding vast areas in Imphal East and Imphal West districts that make up the capital. Some hill districts have been also affected.

Power and internet services have been severely disrupted. Educational institutes, shops and other commercial establishments, banks, and offices remained closed for the past two days. The state government declared a public holiday on May 30 and 31. Various agencies, including police, Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, were engaged in rescuing the marooned.