Independents likely to queer main players’ pitch in Buxar

PATNA: Two Independent candidates—Dadan Singh Yadav and Anand Mishra— may mar poll prospects of NDA and INDIA bloc nominees in Buxar Lok Sabha seat, going by the people’s response to their campaign.

Dadan is a former MLA and Mishra a former IPS officer, both belonging to Buxar. NDA fielded Mithilesh Tiwari, a former MLA from Gopalganj, after dropping MP and union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who had won from the seat in 2014 and 2019. INDIA bloc picked RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh, son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh.