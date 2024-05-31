Independents likely to queer main players’ pitch in Buxar
PATNA: Two Independent candidates—Dadan Singh Yadav and Anand Mishra— may mar poll prospects of NDA and INDIA bloc nominees in Buxar Lok Sabha seat, going by the people’s response to their campaign.
Dadan is a former MLA and Mishra a former IPS officer, both belonging to Buxar. NDA fielded Mithilesh Tiwari, a former MLA from Gopalganj, after dropping MP and union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who had won from the seat in 2014 and 2019. INDIA bloc picked RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh, son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh.
Mishra said, “I quit the job to serve the people. I am getting a good response. Let the people decide.” Mishra, a Brahmin, may dent into the votes of NDA.
Tiwari is also facing the problem of being an ‘outsider’. Dadan Yadav alias Dadan Pahelwan may eat into the votes of Sudhakar. Congress dominated constituency for long. After 1991, the BJP won seven LS polls, including in 2014 and 2019. All six segments in Buxar are with the opposition — three with RJD (Brahmapur, Ramgarh and Dinara), two with Congress (Rajpur and Buxar) and one with CPI-ML (Dumraon).