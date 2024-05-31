Madhya Pradesh: Man armed with sword attempts to abduct woman he raped, held

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to abduct a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, police said.

The suspect allegedly raped the woman, defamed her with a video and later attacked her family after her marriage was fixed with another man, a report said.

The video of the man armed with a sword trying to abduct the woman had gone viral on social media sending shock waves among the local people.

The video shows the youth armed with the sword, and accompanied by a few others, dragging the woman out of her house.

The gang barged into the house of the woman and tried to drag the woman. When she resisted they beat her up and attacked her parents with the sword and iron rods.

The woman was however rescued by the neighbours who went to her rescue after hearing the screams of her parents.

Madhya Pradesh state Congress president, Jitendra Patwari slammed the government for its callousness over the matter. He also questioned the state of law and order in Madhya Pradesh.