NDA candidate depends on ‘Modi factor’ in Robertsganj

ROBERTSGANJ: Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency of UP, reserved for scheduled castes, is evenly poised and can go either way as anti-incumbency against MP Pakauri Lal Kol is affecting the prospects of his daughter-in-law Rinki Kol fielded from here as an Apna Dal (S) candidate.
The INDIA bloc partner SP has fielded former MP and BJP rebel Chhotte Lal Kharwar who does not enjoy much clout on the ground. As a result, voters may turn to Apna Dal (S) candidate due to Modi factor.
As the poll scene shifts to Purvanchal, caste calculus dominates the discourse. Apna Dal (S), an ally of BJP, has been winning the seat for the last two general elections. This time, Anupriya Patel has fielded Rinki Kol, MP Pakauri Lal’s daughter-in-law and MLA from Chhanbe in Mirzapur. Anti-incumbency against her father-in-law is eclipsing he r prospects.
It is also a battle between ‘outsider’ Rinki Kol and local leader Kharwar. According to Kaushalendra Pandey, a political commentator, the BJP did not want Pakauri Kol to be repeated as party has got a strong vote base in Robertsganj with a chunk of tribal population siding with it.