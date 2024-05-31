NDA candidate depends on ‘Modi factor’ in Robertsganj

ROBERTSGANJ: Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency of UP, reserved for scheduled castes, is evenly poised and can go either way as anti-incumbency against MP Pakauri Lal Kol is affecting the prospects of his daughter-in-law Rinki Kol fielded from here as an Apna Dal (S) candidate.

The INDIA bloc partner SP has fielded former MP and BJP rebel Chhotte Lal Kharwar who does not enjoy much clout on the ground. As a result, voters may turn to Apna Dal (S) candidate due to Modi factor.