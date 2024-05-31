PM takes to Bhojpuri for Varanasi connect

VARANASI: Just an hour before campaigning ended for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with voters of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Bhojpuri language.

In the 5.57-minute video message, Modi appealed to voters of Varanasi, particularly the first-timers, for a record voter turnout on June 1. “The June 1 election will lead to a Nav Kashi (new Kashi) and a Viksit Bharat (developed India). I appeal for a record voter turnout on June 1, as Kashi has helped and guided the Central government on all major schemes and initiatives in the last 10 years.”

“I remember the enthusiasm of the youth on the day of my nomination from Varanasi seat. The same enthusiasm is expected on June 1, which will render new heights to Kashi’s development. Every vote in Kashi will give new energy to me.” While describing Kashi as the city of bhakti (devotion), shakti (power) and virakti (disenchantment), Modi said, “My being a representative of Kashi has been possible only due to the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath and people of the city. This is why I say that Maa Ganga has adopted me.”

He also listed the development works carried out in the 10 years of his Lok Sabha membership from Kashi, spanning from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor to Varanasi Ring Road Project and the development of Banaras railway station to the upcoming ropeway-based public transport system in the ancient city.