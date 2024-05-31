PM takes to Bhojpuri for Varanasi connect
VARANASI: Just an hour before campaigning ended for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with voters of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Bhojpuri language.
In the 5.57-minute video message, Modi appealed to voters of Varanasi, particularly the first-timers, for a record voter turnout on June 1. “The June 1 election will lead to a Nav Kashi (new Kashi) and a Viksit Bharat (developed India). I appeal for a record voter turnout on June 1, as Kashi has helped and guided the Central government on all major schemes and initiatives in the last 10 years.”
“I remember the enthusiasm of the youth on the day of my nomination from Varanasi seat. The same enthusiasm is expected on June 1, which will render new heights to Kashi’s development. Every vote in Kashi will give new energy to me.” While describing Kashi as the city of bhakti (devotion), shakti (power) and virakti (disenchantment), Modi said, “My being a representative of Kashi has been possible only due to the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath and people of the city. This is why I say that Maa Ganga has adopted me.”
He also listed the development works carried out in the 10 years of his Lok Sabha membership from Kashi, spanning from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor to Varanasi Ring Road Project and the development of Banaras railway station to the upcoming ropeway-based public transport system in the ancient city.
Modi’s prime rival, the UP Congress president and INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai, alleged that the Varanasi district administration wasn’t allowing him to get a Bhojpuri appeal to voters published under the pressure of the BJP candidate (PM Narendra Modi). He released a one-page appeal in Bhojpuri to the voters of Varanasi over social media, highlighting his promises. This is Rai’s fourth Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi seat since 2009 and in every poll, he has finished third.
Seven candidates, including Modi and Rai, besides BSP candidate and old warhorse Athar Jamal Lari (who has been contesting LS polls from the seat since 1984) are in the fray.
Meanwhile, the BJP has requested the Election Commission of India to extend the polling hours on June 1 by at least two hours in the evening.
“We’ve requested the ECI to extend the polling hours, as at least seven deaths have been officially reported in the district in the last 24 hours, due to the killer heat wave conditions. The met department has already advised not to venture out between 12 pm and 3 pm, owing to which extension of polling hours is requested,” BJP Kashi Prant legal cell head Shashank Shekhar Tripathi told this newspaper.
BJP planners are worried about achieving target of increasing PM Modi’s 2019 polls winning margin of 4.79 lakh votes to at least 6 lakh votes. The Congress candidate, on the other hand, is working on stitching a combination of Muslim, Yadav and Bhumihar Brahmin voters to give a tough fight to Modi.
‘Extend poll hours’
