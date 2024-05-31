Relax iron fist policy, adopt humane and realistic approach on Kashmir: Mirwaiz Farooq to Centre

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his first media talk since his release from house detention in September last year said on Friday the Government of India (GoI) should relax its iron first policy on Kashmir and adopt humane and realistic approach to move forward for finding solution to Kashmir issue through dialogue.

“After four weeks, I was allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid. It is a very unfortunate policy of the government that I don’t know why I am in detention and when I am free ,” Mirwaiz told reporters after offering Friday payers at Jamia Masjid.

It was his first media talk about being freed from over four years of house detention in September last year.

Mirwaiz, who gave Friday sermon in Jamia, said they hope this policy will end and they will be given the right to put forth their viewpoint.

“If they think that by adopting these means, we will not speak about the issue they are wrong. Our’s is a principled stand,” he said.

Referring to Lok Sabha polls, Mirwaiz said the new government is coming to New Delhi in the next few days and “we hope that the new government will take initiatives that will lead to lasting peace and solution of the Kashmir issue”.