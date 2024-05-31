‘Religious sentiments hurt’: BJP woman leaders booked for Modi bhajans in HP

CHANDIGARH: Chanting hymns and singing “political bhajans” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maa Shoolini temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan town proved costly for women office-bearers of the BJP: they have been booked by the police for “hurting the religious sentiments” of the people and indulging in public mischief.

Sources said a case was registered against BJP state vice president Rashmi Dhar Sood, deputy mayor of Solan Municipal Corporation Meera Anand and others on the complaint of Poonam Bansal. She alleged that BJP women activists arrived at the temple and started ‘bhajan and kirtan’ in the name of PM Modi on Wednesday evening.