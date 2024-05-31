‘Religious sentiments hurt’: BJP woman leaders booked for Modi bhajans in HP
CHANDIGARH: Chanting hymns and singing “political bhajans” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maa Shoolini temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan town proved costly for women office-bearers of the BJP: they have been booked by the police for “hurting the religious sentiments” of the people and indulging in public mischief.
Sources said a case was registered against BJP state vice president Rashmi Dhar Sood, deputy mayor of Solan Municipal Corporation Meera Anand and others on the complaint of Poonam Bansal. She alleged that BJP women activists arrived at the temple and started ‘bhajan and kirtan’ in the name of PM Modi on Wednesday evening.
A group of women BJP leaders led by Sood and comprising state executive member Shakuntala and 10 others recited hymns eulogizing Modi and his development works.
A case was registered on charges of posing a danger to life by disobedience, spreading rumours, and criminal acts done by several persons with common intention, and under sections of the Religious Institution (Prevention and Misuse) Act 198. Condemning the incident, Solan district Congress chief Shiv Kumar said the BJP was using the temples for political activities. “The BJP is mingling religion with politics which is wrong,” he said.
The Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission and district election officer-cum deputy commissioner Manmohan Sharma who directed the SDM to investigate the matter. The police then registered a case.