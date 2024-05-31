Ten officials on poll duty among 14 heat-related deaths in Bihar

PATNA: At least 14 people, including ten officials on election duty, have died due to heatstroke in Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday afternoon.

Most of the fatalities were reported from Bhojpur, where five officials on election duty died of heat strike, according to the statement issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Three election officials died in Rohtas, and one each died in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts, it said. Four other people died in different parts of the state, the department said.

Eight parliamentary seats in Bihar will go to the polls on Saturday in the last phase of this year’s general election.

The state is reeling under sizzling heat as the mercury crossed 44 degrees Celsius at several places.

On Thursday, Buxar was the hottest at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

The Bihar government had on Wednesday ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and Anganwadi centres until June 8.

Reports of teachers fainting were reported from several districts in Bihar. State-run schools are closed for students, not for teachers.