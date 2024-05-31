Uttarkashi to Yamunotri — forest fires rage in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Forest fires continue to rage from Uttarkashi district to Yamunotri belt plain areas in Uttarakhand, said officials.

Forests of Mukhem range in Uttarkashi and adjacent to Radi Top on Yamunotri Highway have been on fire for four days. On Tuesday, the fire had reached the tents of the labourers on the Yamuna banks.

According to forest officials, efforts to contain the fires in the Mukhem Range and Barahat Range in Uttarkashi have been unsuccessful. The blaze, raging since last Sunday, escalated on Tuesday night when wildfire in Mukhem Range approached the Badathi-Manera bypass road.

On Wednesday, a fire erupted in the forests near Gufiara in Barahat Range. Upon receiving the alert, a 15-member forest department team was deployed to combat the blaze.