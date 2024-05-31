West Bengal: Teen beaten to death at ashram over accusations of theft

A teenager was beaten to death at an ashram in Baruipur, North 24 Parganas after being accused of theft, a report said.

The victim was a class VII student.

He was visiting his uncle. But then he was summoned to the ashram for allegedly stealing valuables and was badly beaten up. He succumbed later.

Following this, the local people protested against the ashram management. They claimed that anti-social activities are taking place in the ashram and the minor was killed in order to cover-up whatever is happening inside the ashram.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim has lodged a complaint with the Baruipur police. Further investigations are on.