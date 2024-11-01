66 per cent spike in noise pollution in Ranchi's silence zone on Diwali night

RANCHI: Sound pollution in Ranchi's silence zone touched 74.65 dB (decibels) on Diwali night on Thursday against a permissible limit of 45 dB, a spike of 65.88 per cent, an official said.

It was, however, a 5.27 per cent increase if compared to pre-Diwali levels recorded on October 24, the official said on Friday.

Ranchi's Old High Court in Doranda locality, classified as a silence zone, registered an average sound pollution of 74.65 dB between 6pm and midnight, according to a data released by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB).

On October 24, the area registered a noise level of 70.91dB.

In the commercial area of Albert Ekka Chowk, noise levels rose by 21.71 per cent against the average permissible limit of 60 dB.

The area recorded 73.03 dB on Diwali night, compared to 68.65 dB earlier in the month.

The permissible sound limits are 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night in commercial areas.