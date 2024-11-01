Growing monopolisation linked to shaky economic growth, unemployment in India: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday claimed growing monopolisation by five big conglomerates, including the Adani Group, was linked to India's shaky economic growth, unemployment crisis and high inflation, and asserted that companies must expand but the government had a responsibility to ensure oligopolies or monopolies did not emerge.

The opposition party's remarks came days after the Adani Group said it had agreed to acquire CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement Limited in a deal valued at Rs 8,100 crore.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on X, "Aap chronology samajhiye: September 2022: Modani acquires Ambuja Cements and ACC to become the country's second largest cement player."