Indian Army begins patrolling in Ladakh's Demchok days after disengagement with China

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army began patrolling at Demchok on Friday, days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said.

Patrolling at Depsang is expected to resume shortly, they said.

Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points, Army sources had said on Wednesday.