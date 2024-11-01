Naga organisations demand justice from Manipur government over assault on two men by Arambai Tenggol members

GUWAHATI: Three Naga organisations have set a 48-hour deadline before Manipur government demanding justice for two Naga men who were brutally beaten up, allegedly by the members of Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol, in the state capital Imphal.

The Naga People’s Organization, Senapati District Students’ Association, and Senapati District Women’s Association issued a joint statement warning that they would pursue further action to protect their community if their demands for justice are not met.

The incident reportedly occurred early Thursday morning when the victims—V. Hrangao Blesson Poumai and Dalou Poumai—were returning from purchasing livestock in the Thoubal area of the Imphal valley. Blesson and Dalou were forcefully detained by members of Arambai Tenggol, dragged into their unit 18 camp, and subjected to severe physical assault, resulting in multiple injuries,” the Naga organisations alleged in the statement.

Further, they alleged Rs 61,400 was also “seized” from their possession at gunpoint.

“Despite producing proof of their identities, they were repeatedly threatened and assaulted with automatic rifles, violating basic human rights and undermining fundamental values of life, respect, and dignity. This egregious act of violence has no place in our modern society,” the statement said.

“Arambai Tenggol claims to be a revivalist organization, aimed at re-establishing the native Sanamahi religion among the Meiteis. However, this incident, among others, raises serious concerns regarding their true intentions and actions, which have increasingly resulted in public harassment and violence,” the statement further stated.

The organisations viewed the incident as not only an attack on two individuals but also an affront to the values of entrepreneurship, hard work, and community contribution. They criticised the law enforcement agencies for failing to prevent such incidents which were occurring “unabated”.

“We call upon the police and judicial authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable. We also urge community leaders to foster peace, tolerance, and respect for human rights to prevent such incidents in the future,” the organisations said.