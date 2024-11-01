Two foreign paragliders die in two days in Himachal Pradesh, ahead of world cup

CHANDIGARH: A day after the death of a Belgian paraglider, another paraglider from the Czech Republic was killed on Wednesday in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, after she crashed into the mountainside.

Thus, two paragliders have died in two days in the hill state ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024, commencing on November 2 in Bir Billing in Kangra district.

The deceased solo paraglider, 43-year-old Dita Misurcova, who had been in the sport for the past six years, crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali, as she lost control over the glider due to strong winds. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali, where she was declared dead.

On Tuesday, the Belgian paraglider, Feyarets, collided mid-air with another paraglider from Poland in Bir Billing as his parachute failed to open. Both paragliders had taken off separately. Meanwhile, the Polish paraglider sustained injuries. Feyarets was a free-flying paraglider in his mid-sixties.

“While 10 paragliders were flying simultaneously and two of them crashed with each other mid-air, the Belgian paraglider died as his parachute did not open after the crash. The chances of accident increase when the free-fliers venture into high-risk zones or inner valleys with little knowledge of the topography and local wind conditions. We are in the process of documenting the thermals in the Bir Billing area with the help of experts to reduce the probability of accidents while flying,” Tourism of Kangra Deputy Director Vinay Dhiman informed.

Avinash Negi, Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali, said, “A proposal to install special towers in high mountains to pinpoint crash sites in case of accidents is in the pipeline.’’

Separately, a suspected heart attack claimed the life of 50-year-old Russian, Aleksei Kozlochkov, in his hotel room in Bir village. He had arrived on October 16 and was staying with friends in Bir and practicing during the day.

On October 25, three foreign paragliders, Michael Karnik and Bernard Greg Collins from New Zealand and Rosie from the UK, were rescued after they crash-landed in the mountains of Kullu after having taken off from Billing.