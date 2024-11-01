Uttarakhand bridge collapse: Three member probe panel formed

DEHRADUN: A bridge collapse occurred in Roorkee on Thursday, during Diwali celebrations, causing widespread panic. Eyewitnesses reported that few people were present at the site, who had a miraculous escape when the under-construction bridge suddenly gave way.

The bridge was being built by the Public Works Department. Following the collapse, the state government has taken swift action, forming a 3-member probe panel to investigate the incident.

"The committee will submit its report within 7 days, and we will take strict action against those responsible," assured a government official.

"This bridge was vital for Roorkee, especially during the Kanwar Yatra, to facilitate easy movement for locals and pilgrims," said a district official. The steel bridge's construction began following a directive from the Chief Minister, with a completion deadline of February 2025.