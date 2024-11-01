Uttarakhand bridge collapse: Three member probe panel formed

DEHRADUN: A bridge collapse occurred in Roorkee on Thursday, during Diwali celebrations, causing widespread panic. Eyewitnesses reported that few people were present at the site, who had a miraculous escape when the under-construction bridge suddenly gave way.
The bridge was being built by the Public Works Department. Following the collapse, the state government has taken swift action, forming a 3-member probe panel to investigate the incident.
"The committee will submit its report within 7 days, and we will take strict action against those responsible," assured a government official.
"This bridge was vital for Roorkee, especially during the Kanwar Yatra, to facilitate easy movement for locals and pilgrims," said a district official. The steel bridge's construction began following a directive from the Chief Minister, with a completion deadline of February 2025.
Tragically, this is not the first bridge collapse in Roorkee. In 2012, a similar bridge crumbled before completion, resulting in four laborers being swept away by the Ganges River.
Authorities have attributed the latest collapse to "sudden and strong water currents" in the Ganges, rather than negligence. "The water release from the dam was done following standard procedures, with alerts sent to all affected cities," claimed an official.
A three-member committee has been established by Pankaj Pandey, Secretary of the Public Works Department, to investigate the recent bridge collapse in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
"We have constituted a committee to investigate this entire matter," Secretary Pandey stated. The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department in Dehradun will chair the committee, while two other officials from Gopeshwar and Dehradun will serve as members.