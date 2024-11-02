172 Central government officials from 84 ministries talk e-office plan

NEW DELHI: Officials from 84 ministries and departments of the Central government participated in a national workshop to discuss the e-Office initiative and its analytical dashboard.

Organised by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) on October 29 as part of the Special Campaign 4.0, the event featured presentations and discussions focused on enhancing efficiency in decision-making and implementing cyber security protocols related to e-Office.

A total of 172 officials participated by sharing their experiences and feedback on digital services that aim to streamline governmental processes.

The e-Office project, a key component of the Digital India programme, has achieved an adoption rate of approximately 95% across Central ministries and departments, as highlighted by V Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG.

He said, “e-Office played a crucial role in ensuring the continuity of operations within the Central Secretariat during the pandemic, contributing to significant savings in paper and stationery, thereby reducing pollution.”

Navin Kumar Singh, deputy head of the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, stressed the importance of cyber vigilance. He recommended simple measures to enhance cyber security within the e-Office framework, such as securing VPN and admin credentials.

Rachana Srivastava, deputy director general of the National Informatics Centre, said that in the past 100 days, 92 additional attached and subordinate offices and autonomous bodies have adopted the e-Office system, bringing the total to 393 organisations.

“This expansion is part of the government’s 100-day agenda aimed at boosting digital governance. The workshop served as a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among officials, reinforcing the government’s commitment to digital transformation and efficiency in public administration,” Srivastava said.

The lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 disrupted the regular proceedings in many walks of life. One of the major changes observed during this time is the shift to online services.

During 2019-24, the adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat with 37 lakh files and receipts being handled electronically as e-files and e-receipts. The government developed e-Office analytics to further deepen the initiative.

In the backdrop of the successful implementation of the e-Office platform in the Central Secretariat, the government has decided that e-Office will be implemented in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies as part of DARPG’s 100-day agenda.