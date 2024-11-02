Assam anti-CAA committee demands publication of NRC final draft

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee Against Citizenship Amendment Act, Assam has petitioned the Registrar General of India (RGI), demanding the publication of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a letter, the committee said the final draft was submitted to the RGI on August 31, 2019 after the NRC of 1951 was updated under the order and monitoring of the Supreme Court.

“…But unfortunately, the draft was not published and rejection slips were not issued (to those who were excluded) reportedly because of objections filed in the Supreme Court by certain organizations, including the state government praying for reverification in certain areas, which were rejected by the SC,” the letter read.

Stating that there is no reason to keep the updated NRC in cold storage, the committee requested the RGI to publish it without further delay.

“We assure you that it will be hailed by all sections of population except those politically driven to oppose it,” the committee further wrote to the RGI.

In another letter written to the Chief Justice of India, the committee expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam for the Supreme Court’s recent judgement upholding Clause 6(A) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, “thereby settling the issue conclusively”.