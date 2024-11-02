Congress questions government’s decision to hike prices of eight commonly used drugs by 50 per cent

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the decision to hike prices of eight essential drugs by 50 per cent, the Congress on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an independent review committee to assess the impact on patients and healthcare of the price rise.

In a letter to Modi, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said he was writing to express his concern regarding the recent decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to increase the ceiling prices of eight commonly-used drugs by 50 per cent.

In his letter, shared on X, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar said, “While I understand that the government cited 'extraordinary circumstances' and 'public interest' as reasons for this increase, I believe it is crucial to clarify the rationale behind such a significant decision."

"This price hike affects vital medications for conditions like asthma, tuberculosis, bipolar disorder, and glaucoma, which are essential for millions of citizens," he said.