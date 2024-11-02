EAC to PM report reveals Maharashtra’s GDP, per capita income slid down for first time in 10 years

MUMBAI: The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted its report -- Relative Economic Performance of Indian State that revealed that Maharashtra’s contribution to India has slid down for the first time by 2.1 per cent in this last decade.

The report revealed Maharashtra’s GDP contributions went down from 15.2 per cent in the year 2010-11 to 13 per cent to 13.3 per cent in the year 2020-21 and 2023-24 respectively.

On the other hand, Gujarat’s GDP contributions went up from 7.5 per cent in the year 2010-11 to 8.0 per cent in the year 2020-21 and up to 8.1 per cent in the year 2023-24.

The report submitted by the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled -- Relative Economic Performance of Indian states: 1960-61 to 2023-24, written and submitted by Sanjeev Sanjay and Aakanksha Arora, revealed that the growth engine of Maharashtra has slowed down in the last decade.

“In Western states -- Maharashtra and Gujarat have consistently performed well throughout the study period. Maharashtra has maintained the highest share of India’s GDP for almost all periods. Gujarat initially lagged behind Maharashtra in per capita income and GDP growth, but later it surpassed in the last decade,” stated in the report.