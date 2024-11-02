Elderly man killed, family attacked in Haryana over firecracker-related incidents during Diwali

A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad, Haryana, where an elderly man was beaten to death after objecting to firecrackers being set off in his neighbourhood.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's son, Vinod, three individuals—Raju, Dheeraj, and Nandu—were setting off firecrackers in front of their residence in the Housing Board Colony, Sector 18, on Thursday evening. When the elderly man protested the noise disturbance, a heated argument ensued.

Although the situation temporarily calmed, the three men reportedly returned around 1 am and resumed the noisy activity. As the elderly man stepped outside to object again, he was allegedly attacked by the trio. Despite attempts by Vinod and his wife to intervene, they too were assaulted.

The elderly man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Faridabad police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the three accused.

In a separate incident in Faridabad, a Hindu family was allegedly attacked with sticks and stones while bursting firecrackers on Diwali, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday in Subhash Colony.

According to the police complaint, the family alleges that members of a Muslim family opposed the noise from the fireworks. When some women from the Hindu family went to the accused's house to discuss the matter, they were reportedly attacked with sticks and stones.

The attackers then allegedly broke down the main door of the complainant's house and sexually harassed a girl from the family. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, and a case has been registered as the investigation proceeds.