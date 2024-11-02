Former CM Gehlot slams BJP government in Rajasthan for discontinuing Congress schemes

JAIPUR: Ever since it came to power last year, the Bhajanlal-led BJP government in Rajasthan has discontinued several welfare schemes introduced during the Congress tenure under former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, even renaming some of them.
This has led to strong criticism from Gehlot, who expressed frustration over what he claims are efforts by the BJP to undermine the social welfare measures and policies of the previous Congress government. Gehlot has also accused the central government of failing to uphold its promises to the public, addressing his concerns in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking to Instagram, Gehlot voiced his disapproval, emphasizing that the Congress government in Rajasthan had a proven record of honoring its commitments to social and economic justice. According to Gehlot, many welfare schemes designed to benefit the people have either been discontinued or weakened under BJP rule, causing a wave of public discontent.
He also highlighted the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which he credited with enhancing social security for government employees in Rajasthan. “The Congress government in Rajasthan set an example for the entire country with various social security and healthcare schemes,” Gehlot wrote. In his sharp missive, Gehlot also urged PM Modi to study and consider implementing similar programs nationwide.
Gehlot also criticized the central government’s Ayushman Yojana, noting that it provides free insurance coverage of only Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens above the age of 70. In contrast, Gehlot claimed that the Congress government under his leadership had implemented a cashless insurance plan of Rs 25 lakhs, benefitting the entire population in Rajasthan. He expressed concern over the public reaction to the BJP’s changes, stating that the discontinuation of these programs has fueled frustration across the state.
In a direct appeal to PM Modi, Gehlot suggested conducting a survey among Rajasthan residents to gauge public sentiment on this tricky issue. He further accused the Prime Minister of failing to fulfill the promises made in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and termed the situation of the poor and needy today as “very sad.”