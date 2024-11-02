Former CM Gehlot slams BJP government in Rajasthan for discontinuing Congress schemes

JAIPUR: Ever since it came to power last year, the Bhajanlal-led BJP government in Rajasthan has discontinued several welfare schemes introduced during the Congress tenure under former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, even renaming some of them.

This has led to strong criticism from Gehlot, who expressed frustration over what he claims are efforts by the BJP to undermine the social welfare measures and policies of the previous Congress government. Gehlot has also accused the central government of failing to uphold its promises to the public, addressing his concerns in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Instagram, Gehlot voiced his disapproval, emphasizing that the Congress government in Rajasthan had a proven record of honoring its commitments to social and economic justice. According to Gehlot, many welfare schemes designed to benefit the people have either been discontinued or weakened under BJP rule, causing a wave of public discontent.