In another targeted attack in J&K, two migrant workers shot at by terrorists

SRINAGAR: terrorists on Friday shot at and injured two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

This is the fifth targeted attack on migrant workers in the Valley since the Omar Abdullah-led government assumed power on October 16. At least 15 people, including six migrant workers, two soldiers, and three terrorists, have been killed in different militancy incidents in the union territory in 10 days.

On the Friday evening attack, a police official said terrorists shot at the two migrant workers—identified as Sufiyan and Usman from UP—in Mazhama area in Budgam district in the evening. The injured workers were shifted to Srinagar hospital where doctors attending to them said their condition is stable.

The injured labourers were working on the construction of a water tank. Police said the two were working at Mazhama graveyard on the banks of Nallah Sukhnag when terrorists fired at them from close range.

“One of them sustained a bullet injury in the arm and another in the leg,” police said.

After the attack, a contingent of police, CRPF, and army rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. The search operation was going on.