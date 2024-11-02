Indian special forces to participate in Indonesia, US military exercises

NEW DELHI: Special operations troops of the Indian Army on Friday embarked on separate training exercises with troops of the US and Indonesian armies. These are part of a series of exercises institutionalised among the three countries.

The India-US special forces exercise Vajra Prahar is scheduled from November 2 to 22 at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA. It will be the 15th edition of the drill, with the last edition held at Umroi, Meghalaya, in December 2023.

Contingents of both countries taking part in the exercise will comprise 45 personnel each. The Indian Army contingent will be represented by Special Forces units, and the US Army contingent will be represented by Green Berets.

On the other hand, the Indian Army contingent departed for Cijantung, Jakarta, with 25 personnel. They will take part in the 9th edition of India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garud Shakti 24. The exercise will be conducted from November 1 to 12.

The Indian contingent is being represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and an Indonesian contingent comprising 40 personnel by Indonesian Special Forces Kopassus.

The job of the special force of the Army, Navy, and Air Force aims at swiftly destroying high-value targets, both within and outside the country, with precision and secrecy.

The Army said the aim of Vajra Prahar is to “promote military cooperation between India and the US through enhancement of interoperability, jointness, and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.”

The exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing joint special forces operations in desert or semi-desert environments.