Lucknow Diary: RSS decides to boost Muslim outreach in UP

Sangh decides to boost Muslim outreach in UP

The 10-day conclave of RSS, which witnessed two-day deliberations of its national executive in presence of Sangh Pramukh Mohan Bhagwat in Mathura recently, besides discussing issues of national significance, concluded that Hindutva needed a push, taking every section of the society along. The conclave ended on this call to be all inclusive. The meeting gained significance as the Sangh decided to rope in Muslim community with it as much as possible, feeling that they could not be left behind. It decided to hold ‘Shakhas’ in Muslim-dominated villages. The RSS believes a large chunk of Muslim community was interested in being a part of Sangh.

Poster war between parties in Lucknow

The state capital is witnessing a poster war among political parties. While one outside SP office declared Akhilesh Yadav ‘27 ke Sattadhish’ (the winner of the 2027 assembly election), a Nishad Party poster claimed that its president, Sanjay Nishad, is ‘the one who will ensure the NDA's win in the 2027 polls’. Now the latest banner to come up outside SP office is a retort to Yogi Adityanath’s slogan, ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ (We will perish if we are divided). The poster says, ‘Na Batenge, Na Katenge, PDA ke Sang Rahenge' (We will not get divided, not perish, but will remain with the PDA).

After flights, hotels now hospitals get threat calls

After flights, hotels and now hospitals. There seems to be no end to calls threatening people and seeking ransom. Thankfully, all these calls have turned out to be hoaxes. On Sunday, nine top hotels of the city got bomb threats with a ransom demand of $55,000 . The email, received simultaneously, warned of explosive devices planted in black bags on hotel premises across the city. Later, it was found that they were hoax messages. Three days later, a similar message was received by private hospitals. The mail warned hospitals of bombs placed within their premises set to detonate within hours. However, no explosive devices were found.

