Maharashtra polls: Sena (UBT) MP booked for ‘maal’ jibe at Shinde nominee

MUMBAI: A case was registered on Friday against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for referring to Shaina NC, a candidate of the rival Shiv Sena, as “imported maal.”

Sawant claimed that his remark was being misinterpreted, while Shaina, who is contesting from the Mumbadevi seat, said it showed the mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

The FIR was registered against Sawant at Nagpada police station under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the BNS, said police.

CM Eknath Shinde said women of Maharashtra will teach a lesson to MVA for the “outrageous statement” of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. “Had Balasaheb Thackeray been here today, he would have kicked out Sawant from the party,” he said.

Sawant said, “Shaina NC is my friend. It was not an intentional remark to hurt anyone. She is an imported candidate and it is true.”

Shaina, who was earlier with the BJP, said, “Calling someone who is a professional and political worker for 20 years ‘maal’ shows the mentality of the Shiv Sena (UBT).”