Mumbai Police begin extradition process for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother from US

MUMBAI: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has begun the extradition process to bring back Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is wanted in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house, from the US.

A senior Mumbai Police official on Saturday said that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has already issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, as well as a red corner notice to search for him abroad.

"Waiting for certain court documents to complete the formalities, after which a formal proposal will be sent to the central government for further action," Mumbai Police officials said.

The red corner notice is a request made by a member state of Interpol to trace and arrest a wanted criminal.