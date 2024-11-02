Tripura rights body directs DGP to probe assault, strip-parade incident

GUWAHATI: Taking suo moto cognisance of media reports, the Tripura Human Rights Commission has directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to probe an incident in which a married woman was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked for her alleged moral misconduct.
The incident occurred earlier this week at a place under Kalamchaura police station in the Sepahijala district. The police arrested three persons while three others were absconding.
In an order, the Commission said the fact that had been reported was bound to shock every common man of a civilised society, adding that it violates the human rights of a citizen of India, and the State has the responsibility to protect the same.
The Commission said it was shocked that such an incident occurred in Tripura where the rule of law is strictly followed.
“Under such circumstances, the Commission thought it was appropriate to take cognisance of the incident and direct the DGP, Tripura to immediately inquire into the allegation and to submit a report to the Commission within three weeks,” the order said.
The Commission also took suo moto cognisance of an incident of ragging at the Tripura Medical College and another incident where a woman was allegedly forced to enter into marriage.
The Commission directed the Tripura Medical College principal to submit a detailed report on the incident of ragging within three weeks.
“The Commission also thought it was appropriate to have an independent inquiry by the District Magistrate, West Tripura in respect of the incident and get a report within three weeks. The Superintendent of Police, West Tripura also should inquire into the matter and submit a report within three weeks,” the order said.
On the alleged forced marriage, the Commission directed the DGP to probe the allegation and submit a report within two weeks.