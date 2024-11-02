Tripura rights body directs DGP to probe assault, strip-parade incident

GUWAHATI: Taking suo moto cognisance of media reports, the Tripura Human Rights Commission has directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to probe an incident in which a married woman was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked for her alleged moral misconduct.

The incident occurred earlier this week at a place under Kalamchaura police station in the Sepahijala district. The police arrested three persons while three others were absconding.

In an order, the Commission said the fact that had been reported was bound to shock every common man of a civilised society, adding that it violates the human rights of a citizen of India, and the State has the responsibility to protect the same.

The Commission said it was shocked that such an incident occurred in Tripura where the rule of law is strictly followed.