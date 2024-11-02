Two farmers suicide in past week as unseasonal rains devastate crops in Saurashtra

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat's Saurashtra region, unseasonal rains during and after Navratri have devastated crops, putting immense strain on farmers. In the past week, two farmers have tragically taken their lives due to crop failure.

Five days after a farmer's suicide in Sardhar, Rajkot, another case has emerged in Junagadh’s Keshod taluka, where a farmer ended his life, leaving behind four grieving daughters in Shergarh village.

Danubhai Babria, a farmer from Shergarh village in Keshod taluka, Junagadh, tragically took his own life on October 31 amid severe financial distress.

According to family members, Danubhai had planted groundnuts during the Kharif season, but relentless rains during and after Navratri wiped out his crop, leaving him in deep economic hardship.