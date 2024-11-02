Two farmers suicide in past week as unseasonal rains devastate crops in Saurashtra

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat's Saurashtra region, unseasonal rains during and after Navratri have devastated crops, putting immense strain on farmers. In the past week, two farmers have tragically taken their lives due to crop failure.
Five days after a farmer's suicide in Sardhar, Rajkot, another case has emerged in Junagadh’s Keshod taluka, where a farmer ended his life, leaving behind four grieving daughters in Shergarh village.
Danubhai Babria, a farmer from Shergarh village in Keshod taluka, Junagadh, tragically took his own life on October 31 amid severe financial distress.
According to family members, Danubhai had planted groundnuts during the Kharif season, but relentless rains during and after Navratri wiped out his crop, leaving him in deep economic hardship.
“My elder brother took his own life last night by hanging himself,” Jan Kishan Babria, a resident of Shergarh village and the deceased’s family member, told local media. “He made this tragic choice after his groundnut crop failed.”
For the past week, Babria explained, his brother had grown increasingly silent, burdened by the loss of his crop and mounting financial struggles. “He leaves behind four daughters who have now lost their father's support,” he added.
“We received information on Friday at 9:30 a.m. about a man who had hanged himself in Shergarh village,” Junagadh District Keshod P.I. P.A. Jadav told local media. Keshod police immediately reached the location and began an investigation.
According to Jadav, the deceased’s brother informed officers that farmer Danabhai Babria had taken his life due to financial difficulties and the failure of his groundnut crop. “The police are now conducting a further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the farmer’s suicide,” Jadav added.
In another incident, eight days ago, 42-year-old Jasingbhai Arjanbhai Makwana, a farmer from Sardhar village in Rajkot, ended his life after the complete failure of his two-acre crop. His death has left a wife without her husband and two sons without a father. The grieving families of these farmers are now urging the government to step in and support those struggling in agriculture.
Meanwhile, On October 23, the Gujarat government announced Rs 1,419 crore relief package to aid farmers hit by August’s devastating floods. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. According to the Government, farmers are affected across 6,812 villages in 136 talukas spanning 20 districts, including Panchmahal, Navsari, Surendranagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Rajkot.