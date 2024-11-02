We have robust regulatory framework in place, says MEA after US sanctions on 19 Indian companies

NEW DELHI: Two days after the US State Department sanctioned 19 Indian companies and two Indian citizens over allegations that they were supplying items to the Russian military, India has reaffirmed that it has a robust regulatory framework in place.

“We have seen reports on US sanctions. India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade and nonproliferation controls. We are also a member of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes -- the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime -- and have been effectively implementing relevant UNSC sanctions and UNSC resolution 1540 on non- proliferation,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday.

India has said that the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws.

“Nevertheless, in keeping with India's established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions, as also inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances,” Jaiswal added.

Regular strategic export control outreach events for Indian industries and stakeholders are being carried out by agencies of the government of India, he said, adding, “We are also in touch with the US authorities to clarify the issue.”

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, the names of 19 Indian companies and two Indian nationals surfaced on a list of nearly 400 such names in a US State Department notification.

The sanctions have been imposed on companies that the US alleges have been aiding Russia in their war against Ukraine.