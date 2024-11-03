3.4 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty reported

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district early on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 3.58 am with its epicentre located 53 km north-northeast of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

Earlier on October 27, Amreli district in Saurashtra region of the state recorded a tremor of 3.7 magnitude, as per the ISR data.