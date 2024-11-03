Amit Shah targets Hemant Soren government for encouraging 'Bangladeshi infiltration'

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted the Hemant Soren government for encouraging Bangladeshi infiltration.

While addressing a poll meeting at Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Shah alleged the JMM-led coalition government has failed to stop the injustice done by the intruders to the sisters and daughters of Jharkhand.

He promised not to spare any of them if the BJP government comes to power in Jharkhand.

He also warned the intruders that they will not be allowed to sleep peacefully.

Shah also promised to return the land, grabbed by the Bangladeshi infiltrators, to its original owners. “If BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, we will enact a law to return the land to the innocent tribals of Jharkhand. The law will be implemented with retrospective effect,” said Shah.

"A Law will also be enacted so that no land could be transferred to the infiltrators", he added.

Shah assured the people of Jharkhand that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Jharkhand at any cost. However, he added that the tribal culture, rituals and traditional norms would be kept untouched.

"Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in Jharkhand but the Tribal community will be kept out of its ambit. Rumours are spread that if UCC is implemented in the state, the art and culture of the tribal population will be ruined", he added.

Shah appealed to the women of Jharkhand to vote for the BJP in the elections and said that the party will make sure that Rs 2100 would be transferred to their accounts on the 11th of every month.

"Migration of labourers from Jharkhand will be completely stopped if BJP government comes to power in the state", he said.

Shah also alleged Hemant Soren of insulting Champai Soren by removing him from the post of Chief Minister without any reason only for the sake of lust of power.

Counting the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Shah said that the Modi government has succeeded in eliminating Maoists from the state and led to development in the remote villages of Jharkhand.

Earlier in Ranchi, Shah, along with other senior BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister and co-election in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched BJP’s poll manifesto for Jharkhand, which it called as ‘Sankalp Patra.’