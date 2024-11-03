Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s gesture leaves everyone stunned at Chitragupta puja event

The event was organised at the Nauzar Ghat temple in Patna City on the occasion of Chitragupta Puja by BJP leader Sinha, who had invited Nitish as a guest. During his address to the people, Nitish greeted Sinha with folded hands and attempted to touch his feet, a moment that was captured and soon went viral on social media. However, The New Indian Express (TNIE) does not authenticate the veracity of the viral video.

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar's behaviour has drawn attention. He previously made headlines when he folded his hands in front of senior IAS officers, imploring them to complete ongoing development projects at the earliest. His uncharacteristic conduct left bureaucrats taken aback.

The Opposition has not missed the chance to criticise the Chief Minister’s recent gestures. “Nitish se Bihar ab sambhal nahi raha hai. Wo ab thak chuke hain (Nitish is no longer in a position to run the government properly. He is a tired man now),” said Tejashwi Yadav, referring to Nitish’s sudden change in demeanour with bureaucrats and politicians.

Additionally, the Janata Dal (United) national president has begun making unannounced visits to the residences of his cabinet colleagues. This has given the Opposition further ammunition to attack him.